ConVal junior Kendall Sullivan was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of April 30-May 6.
Sullivan received 458 votes (43.4 percent) throughout the week.
The junior had the game-winning, two-RBI double in the sixth inning of the ConVal softball team’s 2-0 win over Bow Thursday May 5. It was the junior’s second hit of the game (she had a single in the second inning). Sullivan also pitched the shutout that day, giving up six hits with five strikeouts in the victory.
“I’m just doing what I normally do,” Sullivan said after the game against Bow. “I know my team is behind me no matter what. They got hits off us, but it didn’t get to us mentally. We stayed on defense really well and that was really helpful for me to stay in my mentality of, ‘I don’t need to strike anybody out.’ That’s really, really beneficial for me.”
“[Sullivan] is always calm when she steps into the box, no matter what,” said ConVal coach Amanda Hinton after the game. “She makes solid contact, and she was able to stay back on the ball, keep her shoulder down and just drive the ball. When she was up with people on, I was very confident that she was going to get the job done.”
Monadnock senior Grace LeClair finished second with 334 votes (31.7 percent).
LeClair started the week pitching a complete game against Fall Mountain on Monday May 2. She struck out 19 in the circle and gave up just one unearned run. She did not give up a hit until the seventh inning, and at one point struck out six Wildcats in a row. Then, in an 18-13 win over Raymond on Friday May 6, LeClair went 3-for-5 at the plate with a team-high five RBIs. She pitched the final four innings in relief, striking out 11 batters and giving up just one hit.
Monadnock’s Mitchell Hill finished third with 158 votes (15 percent) and Monadnock’s Connor Branon finished fourth with 105 votes (9.9 percent).
Nominees for Player of the Week for the week of May 7-13 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports.
Know of someone who deserves to be nominated for Player of the Week? Send their name and stats to sports@keenesentinel.com.