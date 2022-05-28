ConVal freshman Avery Moore was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 14-20.
Moore received 361 votes during the week (36.3 percent).
She went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead a 16-hit effort by the Cougars in a 17-3 win over Souhegan Tuesday May 17. She also scored four times. ConVal won both games they played during the week.
“She’s really key for us behind the plate,” said ConVal coach Amanda Hinton. “She does a great job. ... She controls the field really well. She’s been able to hit really well and is fast around the bases. Great asset to our team.”
Moore — along with all the previous Player of the Week winners during the 2021-22 school year — will be honored at The Sentinel’s inaugural Players of the Year banquet, to be held at Keene Country Club on Thursday June 9, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, visit https://www.sentinelsource.com/playersoftheyear.
ConVal finished the regular season with a 10-6 record and currently sits in the No. 7 spot in the Division II standings, with playoffs starting Wednesday.
Keene’s Hannah Shepard of the girls track team finished in second place with 289 votes (29.1 percent). Shepard led the way during the Connecticut Valley Championships Saturday May 14 in Hanover. The senior won both the 1600-meter race (5:24) and the 800-meter race (2:25). She also anchored the 4 x 400 relay team, which finished first. The Keene girls edged out two Vermont schools to win the CVC Championships.
Monadnock’s Ben Dean of the baseball team finished third with 245 votes (24.6 percent) and Keene’s Sydney Maclean finished fourth with 99 votes (10 percent).
Nominees for Player of the Week for the week of May 21-27 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports. With high school playoffs in full swing next week, this will be the final Player of the Week poll of the school year.