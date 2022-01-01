Junior Emma Tenters of the Conant girls basketball team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 18-24.
In Conant’s only game during the week — a 74-28 win over Mascoma Valley on Dec. 20 — Tenters scored a game-high 25 points.
Tenters — along with classmate Brynn Rautiola (who scored 16 points in the win over Mascoma Valley) — have led the Orioles to a 5-0 record to start the year. Conant has won 43 consecutive games, including two Division III state championships, and next hosts Kearsarge on Jan. 4.
“Congratulations are in order to her,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “She’s a hard-working kid and she deserves the accolades.
“She’s really reliable,” Troy continued. “She has a great attitude. I call her the anchor of this team. She’s a big part of this team and a big part of our success. Good kid with a really a good head on her shoulders.”
Tenters earned 317 votes in the shortened week, good for 34.5 percent.
Senior Brady Elliott of the Fall Mountain boys basketball team finished second, only nine votes behind Tenters with 308 votes (33.5 percent).
Elliott led the Wildcats to their first win of the season, a 47-36 win over Raymond Schools on Dec. 20, scoring a game-high 13 points. In what turned out to be the team’s only game of the week, as their game against Newport scheduled for Dec. 22 was postponed, Elliott got the job done, complemented by Mitch Cormier’s 11 points, including clutch free throws down the stretch. Fall Mountain next hosts Hillsboro-Deering on Jan. 3.
Senior Kevin Putnam of the Monadnock boys basketball team and senior Morgan Bemont of the ConVal girls basketball team both finished with 147 votes (16 percent). Putnam scored a career-high 30 points in the Huskies’ 59-50 win over Mascenic on Dec. 22. Bemont led the Cougars in both of their games during the week, scoring 15 points on ConVal’s 39-32 win over Plymouth Regional on Dec. 21 and 10 points against Merrimack Valley on Dec. 20.
Nominees for Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 25-31 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports.
Know someone who deserves to be nominated for Player of the Week? Email sports@keenesentinel.com.