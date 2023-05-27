Monadnock softball sophomore catcher and shortstop Cainen Avery was voted Keene Sentinel Player of the Week for the week spanning May 15-21.
Avery, a right-handed hitter, was a force in the middle of the Huskies' lineup in a critical 2-1 week for the Swanzey Center squad. Avery was 11-for-14 at the plate (.786 batting average) with back-to-back four-hit games against Conant and Fall Mountain. She knocked two triples, drove in two runs and scored eight runs. She finished the week batting .553 on the season.
In a tightly contested poll with Conant baseball's Lane LeClair, Avery received 763 votes (45 percent).
LeClair was second with 729 votes (43 percent). The Orioles junior right-hander
tossed two complete games, striking out 10 in a 5-4 win over Winnisquam. He followed it up with an eight-inning complete game where he struck out 18 against Kearsarge as the Orioles won in 4-3 extras. He threw 215 pitches on the week, walking just four batters.
Keene High junior pitcher Gavin Rigby was third with 186 votes (11 percent) after an eight-inning complete-game shutout of Salem.
Keene High sprinter Chris Stevens was fourth with 29 votes. He broke the school record in the 200 meter at 21.78 — eclipsing his own previous mark. He also set a state-leading time in the 100 meter at 10.82 seconds at the Londonderry Invitational on May 21.
Below is a Q&A with Cainen Avery:
The Sentinel: You were on fire at the plate last week. What was your approach at the plate and what was working so well for you?
Avery: Going up to the plate, the hardest thing to do when you're trying to hit is just like what you're thinking about and your mentality. So going up there and, honestly, trying to think about nothing is what I try to do. I usually just take a deep breath and then try to focus on ball or strike, see it and pick something that I can hit.
Do you consider yourself a more patient hitter or do you like to be aggressive?
I would say more aggressive. I don't really like waiting to get deep in the count and then that's when I tend to get more anxious. So, I'd like to attack the first pitch that I see that I think is a good one to hit.
You've had a really strong year at the plate, especially considering it's just your second year. What's been the key to your offensive success?
Me and a couple of other girls, we just play year round, so just not letting it go after the season and just keeping up with it. And when you're at practice and coach gives you drills, just making sure you're really focusing on how to do them right. And to not just going through the motions. Our coach usually reminds us that and to just really focus on what you need to work on and just making sure you're doing it all right.
You guys did not get off to the best start this season as a team, but have really come alive here toward the end of the season, winning four of your last five games. What's been the key to the turnaround?
We all kind of had a conversation. We knew we had the potential to win games and we just would have like one bad inning. So I think it's just we all were thinking about it too much and we just needed to let go and just play the game that we all know how to play because all of us are really good players.
We just haven't found that in ourselves yet. So once we all finally came together for the full seven innings, it turned around. I think it was honestly just like a little mentality switch.
It's a young team too, with only two seniors. So how do you think this late run can set the tone for next year?
I think it definitely was a confidence booster for most and it kind of opened a lot of the young girl's eyes that, you know, we can play, we can't compete. If we just keep working at this pace, it's only gonna get better.
