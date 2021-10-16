Senior Austin Morris of the Keene High football team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 2-8.
In two games during the week, Morris scored three touchdowns: One in Saturday’s 33-0 win over Nashua North, then two more in Friday’s 34-22 loss to Salem.
Morris finished with 481 votes (43.5 percent).
Bailee Soucia of the Monadnock girls soccer team finished second with 424 votes (38.4 percent). Soucia scored a hat trick in the Huskies’ 8-1 win over Hinsdale on Tuesday Oct. 5. Her first two goals came within 45 seconds of each other in the first half. She scored her third in the second half.
Logan Schmitt and Connor Holbrook of the Keene bass fishing team finished third with 180 votes (16.3 percent) after earning the Blackbirds’ third state championship in the 10 years of the programs’ existence.
ConVal’s Ian Post of the cross country team finished fourth with 20 votes (1.8 percent) after running a 17:44 5K and finishing first in the Cougars’ race on Tuesday Oct. 5.
Nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 9-15 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports.