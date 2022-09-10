Junior Josh DiPasquale (2) of the Conant boys soccer team fights for possession during Wednesday’s game against Monadnock in Jaffrey. DiPasquale was voted as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
Junior Josh DiPasquale (2) of the Conant boys soccer team fights for possession during Wednesday’s game against Monadnock in Jaffrey. DiPasquale was voted as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
Conant junior Josh DiPasquale was voted by readers as the fall season’s first Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
DiPasquale earned 380 out of the 1,186 total votes during the week (32.1 percent). He scored four goals in Conant’s 6-2 win over Wilton on Tues. Aug. 30, which was the team’s season opener. He scored three of his goals in the second half of that game.
“When that first game’s coming up, you’re just excited,” DiPasquale said. “You’re ready to play. And I think we all felt the same. I was excited to be captain and be the starting striker and it gave me a lot of energy and motivation and it just came along.
“Four goals doesn’t happen without four good assists. It was a whole-team effort, but it just felt great to contribute that much to the team and show my worth to the coaches and the fans and my team,” DiPasquale added.
DiPasquale has five goals in three games this year. Conant has started the season 3-0.
“Josh is one our most high-energy players on this squad,” said Conant head coach Tom Harvey. “He always comes prepared. He’s a 90-minute kid. He can play the whole game.
“He loves to play this game and has done so well over the years,” Harvey continued. “He’s sticking out this year early on, and he’s part of a pack of kids who will stick out this year. ... I think he’s going to have a breakout year this year.”
Monadnock senior Ethan Jarvis finished in second place, earning 335 votes during the week (28.2 percent). Jarvis ran for 119 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns in Friday Sept. 2’s 34-0 win over Fall Mountain. He ran for 86 yards and both of his touchdowns in the second half.
ConVal sophomore Allie Burgess finished third with 300 votes (25.3 percent). She scored four times in the ConVal girls soccer team’s season-opening game against Keene on Tues. Aug. 30.
Keene junior Tessa Pearson finished fourth with 171 votes (14.4 percent). Pearson had four goals through the field hockey’s teams first three games of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.