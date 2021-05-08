ConVal sophomore Lily Mandel was voted by readers as the Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of April 24-30.
The Cougars’ pitcher received 40 percent of the vote throughout the week.
In three games during the week, Mandel went 7-8 at the plate with five singles, two doubles and three RBI. She also walked three times.
But that’s not all.
As the team’s ace, the sophomore made pitching appearances in all three games, throwing two complete games and coming in relief during the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Sanborn.
She pitched 13.5 innings during the week, striking out 21 batters and only allowing four runs on nine hits. The team went 2-1 in the three games, splitting the doubleheader with Sanborn Saturday April 24, winning game one 9-3 and falling in game two 13-1. The Cougars then bounced back to beat Souhegan Monday April 26, 18-1, in 4.5 innings.
“Lily is just a really determined kid,” said head coach Amanda Hinton. “She works really, really hard.
“I can’t even say enough good things about her,” Hinton added. “She’s always working to improve her performance. She sets the bar really high for herself.”
Junior Jonah Frost of the Keene baseball team finished with 26 percent of the vote, juniors Eva Calcutt and Fletcher Maggs of the ConVal tennis team finished with 23 percent of the vote and Peyton Joslyn of the Monadnock middle school track team finished with 11 percent of the vote.
Nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 1-7 will be announced Monday.