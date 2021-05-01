As selected by Sentinel readers, ConVal senior Griffin Filaski and freshman Ronan McNamara of the boys lacrosse team were selected as co-Sentinel Players of the Week for the week of April 17-23.
The duo received 44 percent of the vote.
Filaski and McNamara each scored four goals in a 10-4 win over Monadnock on April 20. The performances were career-highs for both student-athletes and marked McNamara’s first career varsity goals.
Senior Emma Bartlett of the Keene softball team finished with 26 percent of the vote, sophomore Mitchell Cormier of the Fall Mountain baseball team finished with 16 percent of the vote and senior Zach Mooers of the Keene baseball team finished with 14 percent of the vote.
