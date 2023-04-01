The winter high school sports season, as this area has been accustomed to, was filled with wire-to-wire action. Multiple teams made state tournament runs and numerous student athletes racked up individual accolades.
In lieu of Players of the Week in the winter season, because of a staffing gap in the sports department, The Sentinel instead has named 10 local athletes as Outstanding Winter Athletes.
The 10 athletes are invited to be among those honored at The Sentinel’s Players of the Year banquet at Keene Country Club on June 6.
Players of the Week will return for the spring high school sports season. Nominees can be sent to sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com or emailed to sports@keenesentinel.com.
Here are The Sentinel’s Outstanding Winter Athletes:
Joe Gutwein,
ConVal boys’ basketball
The senior guard led all of NHIAA Division II in scoring, averaging 24 points per game for the Cougars (12-6). He dropped 40 points in a 61-49 win against Sanborn on Jan. 31 and helped ConVal claim the No. 7 seed in the state tournament.
Ella Hoy, Keene girls’ Nordic Skiing
A junior on the Division I state championship Keene High Nordic ski team, the younger Hoy kept pace with her older sister Reagan all season. She was third in the freestyle at the state meet and fourth in the classic. She also was third at the Connecticut Valley Conference championships on March 1.
Reagan Hoy,
Keene girls’ Nordic Skiing
In her final season with Keene Nordic skiing, Hoy, alongside her younger sister, helped the Blackbirds win their first state title since 2008. She finished neck and neck with her sister at the Division I championships, finishing third in the classic and fourth in the freestyle. She was fourth, right behind her sister, at the Connecticut Valley Conference championships on March 1.
David Northcott,
Fall Mountain Nordic Skiing
Northcott, a sophomore, was at the top of his game this winter, taking first place at the Connecticut Valley Conference championships then helping the Fall Mountain boys to second place at the Division II state meet. There, he was third in the classic race and second in the freestyle. Away from Fall Mountain, he represented New England at the USSA Junior National Ski Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Noah Parrelli,
Keene High boys’ hockey
The junior winger led the Blackbirds in goals with 25 and scored in each of Keene’s last nine games. He netted a hat trick against Exeter to lift the Birds to their first Division I state tournament win since 1998.
Brynn Rautiola,
Conant girls’ basketball
The senior guard capped off a sensational four-year run with the Conant Orioles by being named girls’ Division III Player of the Year by D-III coaches. She eclipsed the 1,000 career-point mark in her final season in Jaffrey and scored a game-high 21 points in the Orioles’ loss in the state final.
Chris Robbins,
ConVal wrestling
Robbins, a senior, was tops at 195 pounds at the Division III state championships and the Meet of Champions this winter, winning the DiCenzo-Gavriel Award for best sportsmanship at the latter. He followed that up with a third-place finish at the New England Championships in Providence, R.I.
Bailee Soucia,
Monadnock girls’ basketball
Only a sophomore, Soucia established herself as the go-to scorer for the defending champion Huskies this season. She scored 20 points as Monadnock upset St. Thomas Aquinas in the first round of the Division III state tournament and was named second-team All-State.
Chris Stevens,
Keene indoor track
Stevens was a state champion with some time to spare in the Division I boys’ 300 meters, clearing the field by half of a second at 36.06. He also competed at the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Armory in New York City.
Emma Tenters,
Conant girls’ basketball
Last year’s Division III Player of the Year, Tenters was a first-team All-State selection again in 2023. The senior forward anchored the inside for a Conant team that lost just two games. She also scored her 1,000th point for Conant this season, and posted a double-double in the state semifinal with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
