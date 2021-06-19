You know their names.
Seniors Alex Charles and Zach Mooers — two standouts and multi-sport athletes — made their mark on Keene High athletics over the last four years.
During the winter season, Mooers helped push the Keene boys hockey to its first two state championships, and Charles left it all on the basketball court day in and day out. In the spring, they teamed to lead the baseball team to its first state semifinal appearance since 2015.
After the baseball team’s heart-wrenching, 6-4 semifinal loss to Concord High School — the eventual state champions — both seniors took a minute to reminisce on the last four years as Blackbirds.
It was the last time either would don the black and orange.
“You’ll never forget those memories,” said Charles after the Concord game. “These are kids I grew up with — all these kids I played with since I was 9 years old. Now, being done, never going to play with them again, it’s a weird feeling. But I’ll always remember the memories. I’ll always remember the jokes, the bus rides, the music, all that stuff we do every day. It was a blessing to have and a blessing that I had four years of it.”
“It’s been amazing,” said Mooers. “Two state championships in hockey, it’s a big deal. Being part of those two teams, it’s been amazing. The community is awesome. I can’t say it enough. The hockey games are incredible. The amount of people that came out here to Concord for a 4 o’clock game. Do you know how many people had to miss work for that? That’s crazy. It’s been amazing. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s meant a lot to me. I’ll never forget it.”
Missing all of the 2020 spring sports season made 2021 feel all that more special.
“I took baseball for granted,” Mooers said. “I took life for granted and being able to come back out here and play with some of my best friends and to be able to get to [the semifinal round] is something I’ll truly never forget. I’ll miss it to death.”
Mooers earned the Outstanding Senior Male Athlete Award at Thursday’s Keene Athletic Awards Ceremony and Charles was one of four recipients of the Gene Seaver Sportsmanship Award.
Both plan to continue their athletic careers in college; Charles is committed to play baseball at UMass-Dartmouth and Mooers will go up to the University of Southern Maine, also to play baseball.
Despite shipping off to different states to play at different schools, both the Corsairs of UMass-Dartmouth and the Huskies of the University of Southern Maine compete in the Little East Conference, so the two will almost certainly be seeing more of each other over the next year and beyond.
And they’ll also be making trips back to Keene to play against Keene State College, another LEC school.
But for now, Charles and Mooers will both turn their tassels at graduation this weekend and soak in their final moments as Blackbirds.
Well, not exactly.
You know what they say: “Once a Blackbird, always a Blackbird.”