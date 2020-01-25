Keene High and Monadnock Regional High hosted eight teams in their final home swim meet of the season Friday night at the Keene State College pool.
They also celebrated their seniors: MacKenzie McGreer, Logan Phillips and Andrew Prah of Keene, and Emma Manlove of Monadnock. And the seniors had memorable swims for their final meet at the KSC pool.
Phillips had one of the best meets in his career, qualifying for the state meet in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle with times of 2:08.09 and 5:55.36, respectively. Also, Manlove had a night of fast swimming, posting state qualifying times in the 50 and 100 freestyle.