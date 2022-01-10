LANGDON — What started as a cold shooting night for Makenna Grillone ended with the senior hitting big shots down the stretch to put the Fall Mountain girls basketball team over Monadnock, 52-45, Monday night in Langdon.
After missing her first four three-point shots in the first half, Grillone hit two three pointers in the second half — one to tie the game at the end of the third — to put the Wildcats in position to overtake the Huskies, then went 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.
Grillone finished with 15 points — 13 in the second half.
Right along with Grillone was classmate Avery Stewart, who finished with a game-high 16 points. Stewart also hit a couple big shots in the fourth quarter, including a free throw with 6:40 left in the fourth quarter to give Fall Mountain its first lead of the night.
That’s right, Fall Mountain didn’t lead until the fourth quarter.
“A little bit of our youth and inexperience was on display for much of the first half,” said Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney. “But I can’t take anything away from Monadnock, who are as athletic and quick as anyone in the division.”
Monadnock used its full court press and suffocating man-to-man defense to hold Fall Mountain’s offense in check for much of the night. As a matter of fact, the Huskies held the Wildcats to 6-for-29 (20.7 percent) shooting from the floor in the first half, including 0-for-13 from beyond the arc.
“Defensively, [Monadnock] is tough to break down,” Baird-Torney said. “It’s a momentum shift that we weren’t used to. They got better and better every time we turned the ball over. … They’re relentless.”
That relentless defense helped Monadnock control much of the game, but the Huskies only led 21-18 at the half, as turnovers and fouls allowed the Wildcats to hang around.
“I thought we played really well defensively, but our turnovers cost us,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “Overall, though, I’m happy with the effort of the team. We’re definitely moving in the right direction.”
Even into much of the third quarter Monadnock was in control, leading 32-25 with 2:13 left in the frame.
Then Fall Mountain went on a 7-0 run in the final minutes of the third, capped off my Grillone’s three-pointer to tie the game at 32 points apiece.
New ballgame.
Seniors Nora Dunnigan (11 points), Grillone and Avery Stewart all turned on the pressure in the fourth quarter, while freshman Clara Stewart — Avery’s younger sister — hit two big three’s in the second half. Clara finished with six points.
Her biggest shot came with 3:45 to play: a three-pointer to extend Fall Mountain’s lead to 41-36 late in the fourth quarter.
Monadnock, though, wasn’t done, as senior Grace Furze (12 points) answered Clara Stewart’s long ball with a quick bucket of her own to keep the Huskies within one possession.
“The ones at the end — the one’s the inch us closer — those always feel good,” Furze said. “I always feel like I can do more, but those clutch shots and drives — I feel good about those.”
Avery Stewart also hit a big three pointer late, but again the Huskies responded as senior Grace LeClair (four points) hit a jumper to keep Monadnock’s deficit manageable, 44-42, with just over two minutes to play.
“We kept fighting back, then we’d fall down the hill again,” Baird-Torney said. “A team that fights through that definitely earned it and deserved to win. … They earned that win, it wasn’t given to them.”
Grillone drew a foul on the next possession and hit both free throws, which put Fall Mountain ahead by four and forced Monadnock to foul with 1:04 on the clock. Grillone again went to the charity stripe, only the first, but got the rebound on the missed free throw to force Monadnock to foul yet again.
She hit both again, and all of a sudden, the Wildcats had a seven-point lead with 55 ticks.
“I was feeling pretty good, especially because I was kind of cold in the first half,” Grillone said. “At halftime I said, ‘Ok, calm down. There’s still a whole half left.’ I knew the team needed me to step up, and I think we all did a really good job of working together at the end.”
After Grillone hit both free throws, Dunnigan came up with a steal on the other end for the Wildcats — the last of many turnovers by the Huskies — then saw the free throw lines a few times herself in the final minute (the senior went 3-for-6 on free throws in the fourth quarter) and cemented the win.
“We need to continue to grow and … be a little more poised and not turn the ball over,” Fortes said. “The biggest thing was turnovers today. For us to play that good of defense against this team and get turnovers and frustrate them early — we can’t stop them then turn the ball right back over. We had to play extra defensive possessions because we were turning it over.”
Despite the loss, Monadnock saw great production from its freshmen — on both sides of the court — as Bailee Soucia (seven points) and Cainen Avery (nine points) played like seasoned vets. Soucia electrified the strong Monadnock crowd with a game-opening three pointer and was tasked with defending Grillone for much of the night.
Avery was aggressive at the start of the game, getting to the free throw line three times in the first quarter.
Both freshmen were starters on Monday, along with Furze, LeClair and junior Bree Lawrence, who had a few big shots of her own in the second half.
“The best part about them is that none of [the freshmen] are scared,” Furze said. “Sometimes as freshmen, it’s hard … but they just do their thing. They flow right with our starting five. They fit right in.”
Fall Mountain (6-0) stays undefeated with the comeback win. Wednesday’s game against Newport was postponed, so the Wildcats will next be in action on Friday against Hopkinton (6-2).
Monadnock (4-3) next travels to Mascoma Valley (2-4) on Friday.