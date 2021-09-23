Senior Justine Coulborn stood strong in net for the Keene girls soccer team Thursday, keeping the Blackbirds within striking distance until the second half, but ultimately Keene fell to Windham, 5-0, at Scripture Field.
It was clearly an off day for the team as a whole. Coulborn said it was just one of those days. Senior captain Elyza Mitchell said the team’s heads were elsewhere. Head coach Shannon Summers said if the team was 100 percent into the game, it would’ve looked a lot different.
But sometimes that’s just how it goes.
“You come to the field as it is, and that’s the game,” Summers said. “Our heads just weren’t in it today. It threw us off the entire game. From what I can tell, we were mentally not where we should’ve been.”
“We just need to keep our heads up and get ready for the next game,” Mitchell said. “We weren’t really in it today."
Even Coulborn — who was a bright spot for the Blackbirds — said she wasn’t mentally all there.
“I just want to do as much as I can do,” Coulborn said. “I was a little out of it, but I was really pushing myself, even though I felt off.”
After letting up two goals in the first four minutes of the game, Coulborn recovered and held down the fort for the remainder of the first half.
“She saved us,” Summers said. “She’s very quick, she come off the line. Anything around her, she’s got.”
Keene went into the break down just 2-0 despite Windham controlling the ball for much of the first half.
“2-0 is a score we can easily come back from,” Summers said. “We’re in it. And we’ve been a second half team most of the season.”
Keene came out for the second half with some vengeance, putting some pressure on Windham’s backup goalie, senior Maria Malaterra, but came up empty on the scoring chance.
Windham extended its lead on the ensuing possession, taking a 3-0 lead just two minutes into the second half.
Elyza Mitchell put a solid shot on net in the 45th minute, but Malaterra made the save and there were no Blackbirds around to play the rebound, so the score stayed at 3-0.
By the 53rd minute, Windham was up 5-0.
Coulborn saved a sixth Windham goal in the final minutes of regulation, using all of her height to tip a shot over the crossbar by the fingertips.
“She really pulled through today,” Mitchell said of the first-year goalie. “She’s really stepped up this year. She’s been doing really, really well.”
Keene (0-8) travels to face Goffstown (1-6) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The next step for the team — Summers said — is to go back to the basics, work on the smaller things, then start to look at the big picture.
“We’re looking at how to keep possession,” Summers said. “Just those basic pieces that we’re missing.”