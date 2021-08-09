The Keene Senior Center is looking for younger players for the Sept. 8 tournament for a 9 a.m. shotgun at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene. Older players are also welcome. For $100 per player, participants have a chance of winning a new car as well as many other prizes donated by local businesses. Registration forms are online at thekeeneseniorcenter.org or by phone, you can reach Sally Rinehart at 203-770-3681.
Senior Center looking for golfers for tournament
By Sentinel Staff
-
Updated
- Comments
