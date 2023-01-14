The art of leadership, Jeff Hunter has learned, is part natural, part learned.
And, he adds, it is a pursuit without end.
But the hard-to-miss 6-foot, 7-inch-tall co-captain and centerpiece of the nationally ranked Keene State College men’s basketball team is enjoying the challenge.
The affable big man is having another monster season by every statistical measure. Gaudy numbers, really. Numerical evidence that puts him in elite company nationally in scoring average, rebounding average, blocked shots, shooting percentage and more.
In a road win Tuesday at Eastern Connecticut, which ran the Owls’ record to 14-0 overall and 6-0 in the Little east Conference, Hunter recorded his first career 20-20 double-double. Translated: 20 points, 20 rebounds. In 14 outings, he has 11 double-doubles, second best in the nation.
His stats are a long paper trail of proof that his selection as one of five national preseason All-America centers was a no-brainer.
But Hunter’s preoccupation is less with numbers than it is with setting tone and example; modeling work ethic, in words and actions; and in assuring that shared goals and a spirit of collegiality are embedded in the men’s basketball program’s expectations and culture.
Numbers — his or any teammates’ — don’t promise wins and they don’t deliver championships, Hunter said ahead of a recent practice. “Really, our ranking is great for bringing in big crowds and more recruits, but that’s about it.”
“For me,” he added, “it’s all about reaching the goals we set, getting the best out of one another, and it’s the thrill of playing basketball with good friends.”
The Owls enter Saturday’s contest at UMass-Boston as one of four remaining unbeatens in Division 3. Two days later, back home, Coach Ryan Cain’s red-hot squad, ranked No. 4 nationally in the latest D3hoops.com poll, entertains No. 13 Middlebury.
Middlebury is led by 6’-8” senior Alex Sobel, also a preseason All-America selection at center. Emerson’s 6’-10” senior Jarred Houston played at Spaulding Gym earlier; he, too, is one of the five centers in that select group.
Hunter, out of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough, Mass., is a Fifth Team pick but is outperforming Sobel and Houston so far this season.
Driven and fiercely competitive on the court, Hunter doubles as “the nicest kid on earth,” Cain said.
“What you see is what you get,” the coach said. “Left-handed, he’s unorthodox to guard. He has a 40-year-old mind and a 20-year-old body. He has always been a leader … like a coach on the floor. There is a reason our program is where it is — it’s because we have great people, like Jeff.”
Cain said getting Hunter to Keene State was a competitive, at-times stressful, yearlong recruiting process with dozens of road trips to see him play, basketball and volleyball, which was a one-year side hustle for Hunter. Still, and unsurprisingly, he led the state in kills. More than 20 college basketball programs showed interest in Hunter, Cain said.
“I pushed them to the limit, I really did,” Hunter said of the long, drawn-out recruiting process, noting that it was at a volleyball game Cain attended that he let the coach know of his decision.
“He was at the top of our list,” Cain said. “Jeff was a double-double guy the minute he walked into our gym; he had that kind of talent. To make the kind of jump he’s made this year from last, at this stage of his career, that’s really rare and speaks to who he is.”
Abe Osheyack, the college’s assistant athletic director, recalled seeing basketball-game footage of Hunter during Hunter’s senior year of high school “and thinking that we don’t get athletes like that very often.”
“Jeff is as good a kid as you could want, without any reservation,” Osheyack added. “He represents Keene State well in every way — terrific player, excellent student, natural leader.”
Hunter credits a book titled “Atomic Habits,” given to him as a gift by a close friend from grade-school days, Joey Cammarata, for helping him to be a better leader. Cammarata gave Hunter a journal, too, at the same time.
The New York Times best-selling book explores the power of habit formation as a path to self-improvement, and Hunter said he draws from it routinely.
Hunter said he told Cain right away, ‘you’ve got to read this book.’ How we build habits, how I build my habits, it matters. I realize that I had been saying a lot of the right things, but not doing all the right things.”
Hunter said he uses new skills and approaches from the book to track what he does, for basketball and his education, and to make sure that his training and focus align with team goals, personal goals, and his team captain role. It makes dodging complacency easier too, he said.
“I lifted weights for 183 straight days at one point,” Hunter said. “I tracked all my habits on a white board.”
Hunter said he will take his extra year of eligibility afforded to any student-athlete on a roster in 2020-21 during the COVID-19 outbreak. He called the pandemic a “Blessing in Disguise.”
“That year we scrimmaged UNH then didn’t play again that entire first semester, but we practiced every day together and got to really know one another. And I love Keene State. It helped develop me into the person I am today and will always be a part of me.”
The extra year will also allow Hunter to complete a second bachelor’s degree, in construction management. His other degree will be in occupational health & safety, and he’ll graduate with a minor in business management, to boot.
He has not ruled out the possibility of playing professional basketball abroad after college.
The team’s trip to Indiana for an early season invitational, when the Owls scored a nine-point win over Maryville, Tenn., and then a 22-point decision over then No. 17-ranked Marietta, Ohio, “opened our eyes, as if to say hey, we’re really good,” Hunter said, turning his attention back to the headline-making season this year’s team is enjoying.
“But this is about the end goal, bringing the college a national championship, which is something we emphasized all preseason. We have not been shy about talking about it. We got a taste last year; we know where and how we came up short.”
Last year the Owls won the LEC title in dramatic fashion, upsetting UMass-Dartmouth on the Corsairs’ home floor, in overtime. An alley-oop dunk by Hunter was the final — and winning — play of the game. From there, the Owls won a first-round NCAA Tournament game, against Swarthmore, but stumbled badly in the second round, losing to Oswego.
The experience, Hunter said, has consumed a lot of his thinking and inspired his preparation for this season.
“I think what we learned from last year is that to be consistent, to be able to go back-to-back in the (NCAA) tournament, you can’t afford a few bad practices. It doesn’t come back to bite you in the butt right away, but it will bite you. It did last year. Our team this year doesn’t take practices off, it doesn’t take plays off, and that’s what it will take.”
Hunter has an older brother, TJ, and his mom and dad, Ann and Tom, are his biggest fans. Ann makes all the home games, traveling from the family home in Hudson, Massachusetts.
Hunter acknowledged that family makes everything possible. “Everything I do is to try to help my family be in a better spot,” he said.
“We’ve always said, the best decision Jeff ever made was going to Keene (State),” Ann said. “He put a lot of thought into that decision. It’s a family relationship over there, and we’ve been made to feel like a part of that family. I know we can trust Coach Cain to be like a father to Jeff, and we know how happy (Jeff) is there.”
“I’m so proud to watch Jeff and to see the person he’s become, that I could cry.”
Going into Saturday, Hunter has 1,114 career points, which is 27th best in program history. His rebound (776) and blocked shot (121) totals rank in the top 10 in the college record books.
With another season of eligibility, “It’s highly likely he will break the blocked-shots record, and could break the rebounding record, too, but not this season,” Osheyack said.
Hunter, of course, would rather talk about habits, not numbers.
