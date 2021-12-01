Sophomore Jackie Alibrandi returned from injury and scored 16 points while making 4-of-7 from three-point range, but the Keene State College women’s basketball team’s second half rally came up just short as Wesleyan University escaped with a 58-56 victory in non-conference action at Spaulding Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Wesleyan (4-3) used a 13-2 first quarter push to flip a one-point deficit into a 20-10 lead and still led 37-24 at halftime, but had to survive a big Owl push that saw them control most of the second half and eventually chip the deficit down to two with the ball in the closing seconds.
KSC held the Cardinals to just 11 points over the final 15 minutes, including a 2-for-11 clip from the floor in the fourth quarter.
The Owls got within eight heading into the fourth and four less than two minutes into the final period, but did not quite have enough.
Still, Keene State’s defense, which forced 16 turnovers in the game (11 in the second half and four in the fourth quarter alone) and held Wesleyan to 30.5 percent shooting (25 percent over the final three quarters), gave them a chance. The Owls forced turnovers on consecutive possessions in the final 1:40, helping them get to within 58-56 following two free throws by Hailey Derosia and a big, deep triple from Alibrandi with 42 seconds left after Kenzie Durnford’s offensive rebound.
Keene State wound up getting a pair of chances to tie in the final 10 seconds, but Freedman’s layup was off the mark and Derosia’s mid-range jumper off another offensive board rolled out. Wesleyan cleared the glass with 4.9 left and, after using a foul to give — only their fourth of the quarter — KSC was unable to foul again following a timeout to extend the game as the Cardinals inbounded in front of the Owl bench with 2.9 seconds to go and dribbled out the time.
Alibrandi made 6-of-10 shots from the floor in her team-high effort. Derosia added 11 points (5-6 FT), seven rebounds, and three assists while Durnford had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3-PT) and eight rebounds, but KSC made just 8-of-15 (53 percent) from the charity stripe.
The Owls have been ahead or within three in the fourth quarter of all four of their losses this season.
Keene State (3-4) opens Little East Conference play at home against the University of Southern Maine (1-6) on Saturday. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. and it is your last chance to catch the Owls at home until January 5.
USM has lost six straight since a season-opening win over the University of New England and is 0-4 on the road. The Huskies were picked fourth and the Owls fifth in the LEC preseason coaches’ poll.