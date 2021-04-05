Keene State softball drops pair at Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — Two five-run innings and one three-run frame helped Plymouth State University sweep the Keene State College women’s softball team 9-4 and 6-5 in a season-opening doubleheader Saturday afternoon at D&M Park.
Keene State (0-2, 0-2 LEC) struck first in the opener and then rebounded after Plymouth (2-4, 2-2 LEC) scored three in the first to take a 4-3 lead with single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings, but a five-run fifth that saw the first six Panthers reach safely proved to be the difference as PSU pulled away to a 9-4 win.
Sara Cote was 3-for-4 with two runs and a first inning triple that helped set the stage for KSC to take an early lead.
The Owls clawed back from a 3-1 deficit after one inning, tying the game on Olivia Albert‘s grounder in the third before taking a one-run edge for the second time in the fourth.
In the circle, Albert seemed to settle down after the first inning, mostly breezing through the Panthers over the next three frames.
However, the Owls saw themselves go from up one to down three before getting the first out in the fifth.
Albert (0-1) walked two and struck out four in the first appearance of her sophomore season. She had a 3.55 ERA a year ago in the abbreviated season and, at the plate, hit a walk-off home run against Crown College on March 15.
It was a rough first inning for Keene State in the second game, as Plymouth put up a five-run, seven-hit inning to take control right away and that proved to be enough despite the Owls’ comeback bid.
The two teams will meet again in Keene for a non-conference doubleheader that begins at 3 p.m. on Friday. It will be the Owls’ first games at home since April 28, 2019 when they beat Rhode Island College twice.