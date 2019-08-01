Season tickets for the 2019 Keene State College men's and women's soccer seasons are on sale, the college announced.
Season tickets are available for $50 and include one general admission ticket for all 18 home games between the two teams. This is a 45-percent savings over single-game tickets. Season ticket holders will also be given priority access for tickets for any postseason games Keene State hosts.
The Keene State men's team is coming off an appearance in the LEC tournament game and returns nine starters, including All-LEC defender Isaiah Lovering; the women's team is preparing for a strong season, featuring All-LEC performers Nicole De Almeida and Patricia Norton.
The Owl women open the season against Lasell College Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.; the men begin their campaign Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. against defending national champion Tufts University.
Single-game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 1. Online purchase options will be available. Prices are $5 for adults, $3 for children aged 7-17, ID, and $2 for senior citizens. Children 6 and under are admitted free of charge.
To purchase season tickets, visit https://bit.ly/31aGFjO