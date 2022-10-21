NEW IPSWICH — Had one of Conant’s many scoring opportunities late in the first half gone in, maybe it would’ve been a different result.
But, despite the Orioles’ frantic push toward the net in the second quarter, the Mascenic field hockey team held Conant off the board and kept the momentum rolling in their favor into the second half on the way to a 3-0 victory in the Division III quarterfinals Friday afternoon in New Ipswich.
“I feel like we dominated for a good portion of it, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” said Conant head coach Jackie Brown. “We couldn’t finish. But they played hard and it’s always a big rivalry between us. It was a good game, I think.”
Mascenic pulled ahead, 2-0, midway through the second quarter, but Conant had an opportunity to cut the deficit in half right before the break.
Multiple opportunities, actually.
The Orioles had a good look at the cage off a fast break, then had consecutive corner opportunities — one of which led to a scrum in front of the net when the ball was loose — but the ball stayed out thanks to stellar play from Vikings goalie Emma Cargil.
“One goal in that situation would’ve been a huge momentum swing,” said Mascenic head coach Selena Shaw. “[Cargil] came up so big for us in this game.”
After Cargil shut down the Conant offensive push, the Vikings took its 2-0 lead to the half.
Mascenic senior Leah St. John made sure there was no Conant comeback in the second half, scoring her second goal of the game with 5:54 to play in the third quarter to extend the lead to three goals and all but put the game away.
When all was said and done, Conant came up empty on all 13 of its corner opportunities, including the handful right before the half.
“We’ve been working a lot this year on just trying to get that shot off quick,” Brown said. “Just trying to pound those fundamentals and break them of the frantic field hockey at times. We had a few well-executed corners and just couldn’t find the back of the net. It’s part of the game.”
Meanwhile, Mascenic scored all three of its goals on corners. The Vikings went 3-for-8 on corner opportunities.
“We ran through the corners that they always do with my defense, and they expected it,” Brown said. “It’s just a matter of moving your feet, staying on your girl, and watching your positioning. It takes only a second to be off of that and then a goal happens.”
“We just took advantage of our corner opportunities,” Shaw said. “That’s been a focus of ours all year. We have very strong corners, so when we get that opportunity, today we capitalized on it.”
The teams split their regular season series, with each home team winning 1-0 in the previous two matchups.
“Conant has played us hard all year. It’s always a battle,” Shaw said. “I thought that it was a very evenly skilled game. It went back and forth and it was just fun to be part of this game and I look forward to continuing that tradition.”
Mascenic — the No. 4 seed in the bracket — advances to the semifinal round where they will face No. 1 Gilford at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter. That game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Gilford continued its undefeated season with a 5-1 win over No. 9 Mascoma Valley Friday in their quarterfinal matchup.
Gilford beat Mascenic, 2-0, earlier this season on Oct. 12.
“We usually tend to prepare better for the second time around when we have a bit more knowledge on the game,” Shaw said. “Gilford has been killing it all year. … It’s going to be a tough matchup, but I feel confident we’ll be ready for them.”
Conant ends the season with a 10-5 record — the best record under Brown — and only lose one senior: Rylee Herr.
“We’re going to miss her,” Brown said. “She’s quick, especially in front of the net. She works at 100 percent the entire time she’s out on the field. She’s a role model in that way.”
Next year’s roster will have upward of nine seniors.
“I have a core team coming back, so I’m excited for next year,” Brown said.
