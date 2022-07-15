After eight years as head coach, Rick Scott is stepping down from the Keene State College men's soccer team, due to a health issue, the college announced Friday.
This fall will be the first time in more than 50 years that the team has not been coached by Scott or his mentor Ron Butcher, the longtime head coach with whom Scott served as an assistant for 22 years.
Scott led the team to a record of 66-53-12 as coach, including five postseason appearances, three Little East Conference championship games, and a conference title in 2019, according to a news release from Keene State. While head coach, 14 of his players have been selected to the First or Second Team All-Little East Conference, and Promise Kpee was named the LEC Rookie of the Year in 2014.
A native of Claremont, Scott enrolled at Keene State in 1972 under the GI Bill, after serving in Vietnam. He met Butcher that year and went on to play under him, captaining the men's soccer team his final two years. The team went 58-12-6 during Scott's playing career, winning three New England Small College Athletic Conference championships.
After Butcher retired in 2013 following a 43-year career, Scott was named his successor.
Scott recently became the third collegiate coach to be inducted into the N.H. Coaches Soccer Hall of Fame.
"Coach Scott has been a dedicated member of the Keene State soccer program for over 40 years as a player, assistant coach and head coach," Keene State Athletic Director Phil Racicot said in the news release. "It's no secret that he is beloved by his players and alumni. While his daily presence will be greatly missed he remains a valued part of the program and will be welcomed warmly at Dr. Ron Butcher Field always."
Until a long-term head coach is named, the team will be directed by associate head coach Matt Caron and assistant coach Matt Schmidt.
