Nick Sarsfield is a three-time Keene City Golf Tournament champion.
Sarsfield, of Bretwood, and also coach of the Keene High golf team, shot 75 on the North Course at Bretwood on Sunday to hold off a charging Tim Yarosevich, carding a 148 for the tournament to win by two strokes. Sarsfield shot 73 in the opening round at Keene Country Club on Saturday. Yarosevich shot a 76 in the opening round, followed by a 74 on Sunday to close the gap.
The lefthanded Sarsfield, 36, won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021, completing his trifecta in the tournament’s 40th playing.
He saw a five-shot lead through 11 holes close down to one stroke on Bretwood North’s muddy back nine, which has been closed due to flooding. Up one with three to play, Sarsfield made par on 16, birdied the 17th and made par on 18 to seal the championship.
“I had a little talk with myself after 15 and pulled it together a bit. It went down to the wire,” said Sarsfield, a 2005 Keene High grad. “It feels great to win it. There’s a lot of really good players, you can’t mess up or there’s always someone right there to take it.”
Last year, Sarsfield lost in extra holes to Justin Riesenberg.
Bob Kearney won the Tawse Senior Division championship with a stellar two-under 69 on Sunday to finish five-over 147 and leapfrog Chris McLaughlin (74-75—149) for the title. Mike Blair (80-72—152) was third. The Tawse Division is for golfers over 50.
Jacob Miller (78-74—152) finished third in the Open Division while Bruce Kelley (77-76—153) and Riesenberg (74-80—154) rounded out the top five.
Ben Greenwald won low net in the Open Division with a 145 (74-71). Gregg Burdett won low net in the Senior Division with a 151.
Andy McIlvene (75-80—155), Sean Gavin (77-78—155), Greenwald (79-76—155), Kyle Foster (79-76—155) and Gabe Roy (81-76—157) rounded out the top ten gross finishers in the Open Division.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
