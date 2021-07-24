Sarah Testo will be the next head coach of the Keene State College women’s soccer team, Director of Athletics and Recreation Phil Racicot announced Friday.
Testo, who has been on the Owls’ coaching staff for 18 years, assumes the role following the retirement of Denise Lyons, who stepped down as head coach at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
“I am excited at the opportunity to continue the tradition of success of the women’s soccer program,” Testo said. “It has been a privilege to be part of this program over the last 18 years. I look forward to continue my passion for Keene State and the women’s soccer program, and will bring that energy and passion every day to promote the academic and athletic success of our student-athletes.”
“I’m very excited to announce Sarah as the next coach of the Keene State women’s soccer team,” said Racicot. “There is no one better positioned to carry on the proud legacy of success that the women’s soccer program has sustained over the last 25 years. We look forward to the next era of the women’s soccer program with Sarah at the helm.”
Testo had a four year career as a player, scoring nine goals with 15 assists in 74 career assists from 1996-99. During that time the Owls reached the NCAA tournament in 1998, as well as appearing in the ECAC Championships three times (1996, 1997, 1999).
She joined the coaching ranks in 2003 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach in 2019. During her tenure on the sidelines, the Owls have won three LEC Championships (2004, 2013, 2014) and made three trips to the NCAA Division III Championship.
The Owls open the season at home on Sept. 1, hosting Norwich University at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.