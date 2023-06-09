The SwampBats fell 8-5 to the Sanford Mainers on Thursday night at Alumni Field, splitting their season-opening two-game homestand.
The game featured five lead changes and 10 hits for each team. Sanford’s Nick Roselli’s go-ahead two-run triple with two outs in the eighth inning made the difference in the Mainers’ season opener. Keene dropped to 1-1 and will travel to face the North Shore Navigators tonight in Lynn, Mass.
Kent State’s senior righthander Jack Kartsonas went five strong innings on the mound in the start for Keene, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven.
Middlebury College’s Alec Ritch mashed a two-run homer to left field, making it 3-2 SwampBats in the fourth.
The Mainers took the lead back when Devan Bade (Binghamton) and Matt Miceli (Stony Brook) both delivered RBI singles to take a 4-3 lead.
As was customary in this one, Keene came back in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game as Zack Given (UMass Amherst) walked a runner in with the bases loaded. The bases remained loaded as Matt Brown-Eiring (Stony Brook) stepped to the plate, but grounded out to his Stony Brook teammate, Miceli, for a double play.
A 383-foot homerun from Jacksonville University’s Blake DeLamielleure gave the Bats a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning, but the Mainers rallied to score three in the eighth — highlighted by a two-run triple by Nick Roselli — and added an insurance run in the ninth to seal the win.
Keene made four errors in the field. Will Newell was charged with the loss on the mound, he allowed three hits and three runs — all unearned — in the decisive eighth inning. Sam Drumheller allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of relief for the Bats. Sam Portnoy allowed one run on one hit in the ninth.
Ritch was 3-for-4 for Keene with a pair of RBI. DeLamielleure, Aidan Corn and Joe Salvo each had two hits.
Keene returns to Alumni Field on Saturday, when they will host North Adams at 6:30 p.m.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
