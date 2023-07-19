The Sanford Mainers beat the Keene SwampBats 6-2 at Alumni Field on Tuesday night.
The Bats (12-22), after reeling off wins in four of five contests, have backed that up with a four-game losing streak that has all but decimated wavering wildcard playoff hopes. The Bats are 3.5 games behind North Shore for the final playoff spot with 10 games remaining in the summer.
On Tuesday, Joel Rodriguez, fresh off a commitment to pitch at Charleston Southern next year, struck out six in three scoreless innings out of the gate for the SwampBats.
Tyler Tornberg worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth to keep pace with Mainers’ starter Cody Bowker.
In the fifth, two close calls on the bases helped the Mainers score the first run of the game on an RBI single by reigning NECBL Player of the Week Logan Poteet. Kayden Campbell came in and got the final two outs by strikeout with the bases loaded. The SwampBats had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the fifth but could not score.
In the top of the sixth, Sanford blew the game open with five runs on four hits — kickstarted by Jack Toomey’s leadoff home run — to go ahead 6-0 and chase Campbell from the game. Sam Portnoy got all three outs in the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh before the SwampBats got on the board in the bottom half. George Mason’s Jordan Smith hit a double to right field, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on Blake DeLamielleure’s RBI groundout.
Adam Marsh pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth in his second outing of the summer for Keene. The SwampBats had the first two men on base in the bottom of the ninth, but could only score Christian Mercedes in his Bats’ debut on a sacrifice fly by DeLamielleure.
Devin Taylor was the only SwampBat with multiple hits. He was 2-for-4 with a double. Keene managed just five hits, but walked five times and left seven runners on base.
Keene is back home tonight against the Danbury Westerners at 6:30 p.m..
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
