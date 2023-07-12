Despite drier conditions on Tuesday after a rain-soaked opening round at the 120th State Amateur Championship, Manchester Country Club proved an even trickier test for golfers on day two.
Only four golfers shot under par, and through two rounds, only leader Matthew Gover of Atkinson Resort & Country Club (2-under, 140) and Ryan Brown of Passaconaway Country Club (1-under, 141) were under par in stroke play.
Cameron Salo of New Ipswich and The Shattuck shot a round-low 3-under 68 on Tuesday to lift himself above the cutline as the tournament turns to match play on Wednesday.
Salo, who was among the first group to tee off on Monday and dealt with the brunt of the bad weather in the first round while shooting 8-over, made five birdies and birdied each the course’s three par fives Tuesday to make the round of 64.
His brother Damon Salo shot even-par on Tuesday to come in tied for seventh through two rounds and was the only other local to make the 13-over cutline.
12 players will partake in “The March” on Wednesday to decide the final eight spots in match play. Among them, all-time State-Am wins leader and 2000 winner at Bretwood Bob Mielcarz of Concord.
Damon Salo is the ninth seed heading into match play and will face Jeff Monahan (Nashua, The Overlook Golf Club). Cam Salo, the 28th seed, will face fellow state-am mainstay Craig Steckowych (Greenland, Portsmouth CC).
Locals Nick Nadeau of Westmoreland (15-over, 157), James Kinnunen of The Shattuck (15-over, 157), Ryan Kohler of Chesterfield (17-over, 159), Jalen Rines of The Shattuck (18-over, 160), Jack Nadeau of Westmoreland (19-over, 161), Sam Timmer of Keene (21-over, 163), Eric Karlson of The Shattuck (22-over, 164) all missed the cut.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
