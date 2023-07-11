Weather proved to be the biggest challenge for the 156 golfers who teed off in the opening round of the 120th State Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club in Bedford on Monday.
Only nine golfers made par, with eight shooting under par, as rain kept those teeing off in the early morning wet for most of their round and those teeing off in the afternoon on their toes.
Five golfers tied at 2-under par 69 Monday. Thomas Ethier (Portsmouth CC), Joseph Bowker (Canterbury Woods CC), Derek Dinwoodie (Farmington CC), Matthew Grover (Atkinson) and Evan Rollins (Laconia CC) lead the field heading into the final day of stroke play, before the field is narrowed to 64 golfers for match play.
Damon Salo, a New Ipswich native who plays out of The Shattuck, led all local qualifiers at 3-over, tying for 23rd with five other golfers including last year’s champ Brandon Gillis.
Ryan Kohler of Chesterfield and Hooper Golf Course also put himself in good position to make match play, shooting 4-over to sit tied for 29th.
Kohler posted two crucial birdies on the par five second and 11th to work around six bogeys on the day. He was 2-over on the front and the back.
James Kinnunen of The Shattuck will be battling the cutline today after a 6-over 77. He bounced back to shoot just 1-over on the back after a 5-over front nine. He is tied with 11 golfers for 55th.
Keene High grad and Westmoreland native Jack Nadeau also put himself in contention to advance to Wednesday at 7-over, tied for 67th. Fellow Keene High grad Sam Timmer is tied for 80th after going 8-over on Day 1.
Nick Nadeau, 10-over (T-109th), Cameron Salo, 11-over (T-122nd), Jalen Rines, 11-over (T-122nd), Eric Karlson, 11-over (T-122nd), and Eric Saucier, 16-over (T-152nd) rounded out the notable locals.
