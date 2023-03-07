The Saint Anselm men’s basketball team will host the East Regional of the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship in Goffstown starting on Saturday.
The Hawks (22-7) will take on eighth-seeded Caldwell (21-9) in the First Round of tournament play.
The eight-team regional will also feature Southern New Hampshire, which received an at-large bid. The Penmen (20-8) are the third seed and will play sixth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday. SNHU is appearing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2017.
Saint Anselm was selected as the top seed in the East after winning the Northeast-10 Conference championship, earning the privilege to host the eight-team tournament in Stoutenburgh Gymnasium.
The Hawks will host a regional for the second time in the last five NCAA postseasons, first doing so in 2019. They are 2-0 against Caldwell, with the programs last meeting in 2006.
Other regional matchups include Bentley (21-6), the second-seeded team, taking on Dominican (N.Y.) (21-8), the seventh-seed. New Haven (20-10), the fourth-seeded program, will face Pace (20-10), the five seed.
