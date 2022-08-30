PETERBOROUGH — Down two goals early, the Keene High girls soccer team needed a spark.
Cue Rylee Day.
The junior cut Keene’s deficit in half in the 20th minute, then tied the game in the 27th minute on a penalty kick to get the Blackbirds right back in the game.
The contest was back and forth from there, but a goal from sophomore Jocelyn Downing in the 61st minute was the decider as Keene picked up a 5-4 win over ConVal Tuesday afternoon in Peterborough.
“[Day is] just one of those players that can get the job done,” said Keene head coach Shannon Summers. “She’s versatile. We’ve been able to put her on the back line, but she’s ready to put some balls in the back of the net for us, and that’s why we’ve pushed her up to the attacking line and she got it done. She’s hungry for it.”
“The spirits of the team are up,” said Day. “We’re having fun. Even after we got scored on, we just got it right back.”
Downing’s go-ahead goal came just minutes after senior Kenzie Waterman scored to tie the game at four. Senior Jadira Betancourt scored in the 39th minute — seconds before the halftime whistle — to tie the game at three at the break.
On the other side of the pitch, sophomore Allie Burgess had a day to remember, scoring all four of the Cougars’ goals.
“She’s a threat from wherever,” said ConVal head coach Derek Sorbello. “Kind of what I expected. Well, I didn’t expect four goals, but we expected that she was going to do some scoring for us, so it was nice to see that.
“I’ll take it, but I could’ve used a fifth,” he joked.
Burgess helped ConVal get out to an early 2-0 lead just 15 minutes into the game, but by the 27th minute, Day had tied things up for Keene.
Burgess earned the hattrick and gave ConVal the lead in the 31st minute after floating one just by the outstretched arms of Keene’s junior goalie Sydney Houser from outside the penalty box, but the teams were tied by halftime.
It took only 12 minutes into the second half for Burgess to score her fourth goal of the game and give ConVal the lead once again.
But Waterman took advantage of a beautiful feed in the 60th minute to tie things up at four. Just one minute later, Downing gave Keene its first lead of the day, and it stuck.
“She’s been itching to get a goal,” Summers said. “She has the confidence. She has the ability and the talent to just put it back there. And that gave us the energy we needed to finish out strong.”
“We looked at the scoreboard and we were up,” Downing said. “There were less than two minutes left. We wanted to win. We were really excited about it. … This was the most important game of the season because it sets us off on the right foot.”
ConVal sophomore Eliza Bull had a breakaway opportunity in the 66th minute — and a chance to get her team back into the game — but Houser stopped Bull’s powerful shot point blank to keep the lead intact.
“We had our opportunities,” Sorbello said. “I think sometimes we just get impatient. You see the net and you shoot before you should. There were some opportunities where if you held the ball one more second or gave it one more tap, we would’ve had cleaner shots.”
The clock ran down from there, and Keene picked up its first win of the season and — after winless year last season — its first win since 2020.
“It feels very good,” Summers said. “The girls are excited. It was a well-deserved win.
“The girls — after today — are hungry for more,” Summers added.
Keene’s first win in Division II
Tuesday’s victory marks Keene’s first win in Division II. The Blackbirds petitioned to play down a division in order to continue rebuilding the program to eventually be more competitive at the D-I level.
“Compared to last year, it was 100 percent more competitive,” Summers said. “Coming back from 2-0, they fought for everything.”
“We feel like a team this year,” Day said. “Last year we came off a little separated, a little aggravated — as much as we tried not to. This year, we are definitely there for each other. Maybe it’s just because we have the mentality of, ‘Oh, we were playing D-I, now we get a little bit of a change, a good change.’ ”
It’s already making a positive difference.
“Overall, going into the season, we’ve had more of a positive mindset,” Summers said. “More confidence coming off of a couple of scrimmages with wins. Today was when our season started, and we just wanted to get it done. This game really sets the tone for how this season is going to go.”
“It felt a lot more competitive, because we knew we were in it,” Downing said. “We knew we had the opportunity to win. … We knew we could.”
Despite not being eligible for the postseason this year, per a new NHIAA regulation, the Blackbirds and looking to pick up some wins this season.
“The coaches said it at the beginning: Make this game how the rest of the season should be,” Day said. “So, we did. Hopefully we can make this a winning season.”
“It felt so good for all of us,” Downing said. “We were celebrating. I feel like it’s less of the fact that we won or that we scored individually, and more that we were playing well as a team together, we played as a well-oiled machine. It was really nice to see how we were playing together to get that win.”
Keene (1-0) next hosts John Stark (1-0) Friday at 4:30 p.m. while ConVal (0-1) hosts Lebanon (0-1) Friday at 4 p.m.
