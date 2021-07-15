CONWAY — Ryan Kohler (Hooper Golf Course) has made it through to the Round of 32 at the 188th State Amateur Championship at North Conway Country Club in Conway.
Kohler finished tied for second after Round 1 Monday, shooting 137 (-5).
He advanced to the Round of 32 with a 2&1 win over Michael Fiacco in the Round of 64.
Kohler’s tee time for the Round of 32 is 9:06 a.m. Thursday where he is facing off against Ryan Friel of The Overlook Golf Club.
Kohler advanced to the quarterfinal in last year’s tournament, falling to eventual-champion James Pleat.
Pleat tees off in the Round of 32 Thursday at 9:30 a.m.