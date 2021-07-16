CONWAY — With wins over Ryan Martel (4 & 2) and Peter Lown (1 up) in Thursday’s rounds, Ryan Kohler of Hooper Golf Course advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 118th State Amateur Championship at North Conway Country Club.
Kohler tees off against James Pleat — the defending State-Am champion — Friday at 7:54 a.m. It’s a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal round, where Pleat defeated Kohler on his way to the championship.
The semifinal round will also be held Friday to set up the 36-hole championship matchup Saturday.