CONCORD — With a group of Oyster River fans gathered directly behind his net, Keene High boys ice hockey goalie Jacob Russell raised his stick in his right hand and the glove in his left as his teammates rushed over to celebrate.
There was plenty of reason to do so Wednesday night at Everett Arena. The Blackbirds defeated the Bobcats 4-1 in the semifinals of the Division II state tournament and now have a chance to win their second state title in three years.
Russell made 25 saves and played a pivotal role in staving off four of five powerplay opportunities for Oyster River.
“I was a little nervous going out there. I was here last year with St. Thomas, and we lost 4-0 so I was a little nervous with the whole atmosphere and everything,” Russell said. “But I feel like once the first period went by, and I let in the goal, it went pretty smooth from there on. The crowd hyped us up. We have a really good student section and a great support system.”
With St. Thomas Aquinas set as the opponent for Saturday’s championship game, Russell and Keene will get a shot to avenge last year’s semifinal loss to the Saints.
“Jake is awesome. Jake has gotten so much better this year,” Blackbirds coach Chris McIntosh said. “He’s the reason why we are where we are. He’s put us in a great position, and it was fun to watch him tonight.”
Against Oyster River, the start was far from what Keene would have hoped for coming in. Typically, an offensive juggernaut, having scored 33 goals in their last six regular season games and five in the quarterfinal win, the Blackbirds were out-shot 8-7 in the first period. Alden Swiesz scored the goal for the Bobcats, assisted by Jack Caldicott and Andy Carlson.
While the offense wasn’t clicking yet for Keene, the penalty kill unit was on the ice often early on. Keene was called for three of its five penalties in the first period. Despite having a man advantage for six of the 15 minutes, the Bobcats put in only one goal past Russell and the Blackbirds penalty kill unit. Still, Keene wanted to make sure it didn’t replicate that in the next two periods.
“It was just that we had to settle down, and we had to play our game. We can’t play our game when we’re taking penalties,” McIntosh said. “A couple of the penalties were kind of ticky-tacky, but the other team knows how not to take them, and we should be doing the same.”
Facing an early deficit, Keene came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders. To nobody’s surprise Jerred Tattersall gave the Blackbirds a lift, with two goals in the second period to take a one-goal lead going into the third. Jacob Walsh and John Smart assisted on the first Keene goal, and Peter Haas had the helper on the second.
Tattersall has been a star player for Keene, and the senior wasn’t part of the 2018 state championship as he transferred in last year.
“Once we found out that he was coming to our team, it was pretty great,” Russell said. “Just to know that we’re going to have a really skilled player on the team that knows how to play hockey well is big. He scores most of the goals in most games so it’s pretty fun to watch him play, and it’s fun playing with him.”
With the slight edge entering the final period, Keene was looking to get a cushion on its lead. With 8:20 remaining in regulation, the Blackbirds got their second man-advantage of the night and used their high-powered powerplay unit to add to the lead. Walsh had the goal on an assist from Robbie Nowill to give Keene a 3-1 lead with just over six minutes left in the game.
“That one was huge. Oyster River doesn’t give up four goals a game. That’s just not what they do. They’re a very defensive-minded team.” McIntosh said. “They’ve got one of the best goalies in the state and some of the best defensemen in the state, so once we got that third one, that was a little bit of a relief.”
Facing elimination and in desperation mode, the Bobcats pulled their goalie with 1:11 left, and Ethan Russell put an end to any hope Oyster River had as he scored the empty-netter to send his team home with a win.