The Franklin Pierce men's basketball has had just one coach in the 21st century.
David Chadbourne, who left his post to take the women's head coaching job at Southern Maine to be closer to family and home, brought with him 32 years of experience in Rindge including 24 years at the helm of the men's hoops team.
To replace Chadbourne, Franklin Pierce has turned to someone who also has spent 20-plus years as a head coach in the Division II ranks.
Mike Ruane, who spent 22 seasons at the University of Bridgeport and won more than 400 games in D-II was announced as the Ravens next head coach. The university made the announcement official on social media Wednesday afternoon.
Ruane spent last season as head coach at Palm Beach State, a JUCO in Lake Worth, Fla., where his team finished 15-11.
He led Bridgeport to the NCAA Division II Tournament 11 times, the most for a coach in East Coast Conference history. He won four ECC Tournament Championships, five ECC Regular Season Championships, made two NCAA Regional semifinal appearances, and one NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.
Ruane was also named ECC Coach of the year five times and Eastern College Athletic Conference Division II Coach of the Year.
In 2019-20, he guided Bridgeport to one of its most successful seasons, as it finished 24-4 and was ranked No. 13 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll and No. 1 in the East region.
Prior to his appointment at Bridgeport, Ruane spent two seasons under Naismith Hall of Fame Coach Herb Magee at Jefferson University (formally Philadelphia University and Philadelphia Textile). He also was an assistant at NJIT and West Virginia Wesleyan College. Ruane earned a Master of Education in Sports and Athletic Administration from Temple University in Philadelphia and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from Alvernia University in Reading, Pa. While at Alvernia, Ruane played basketball, baseball and ran cross country.
The Ravens went 17-12 this past season, falling to Southern New Hampshire in the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals. They have had 11 consecutive winning seasons, an NE-10 record.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.