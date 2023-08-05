20230628-SPT-SWAMPBATS-01

In a photo from June of this season, SwampBat Matt Brown-Eiring (33) dives to stop an errant throw as

Newport’s Kolby Branch (13) slides safely into second base at Alumni Field.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The NECBL playoffs are well underway and for the second season in a row, the SwampBats found themselves on the outside looking in.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.