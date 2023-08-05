The NECBL playoffs are well underway and for the second season in a row, the SwampBats found themselves on the outside looking in.
Even in a league where more than half the teams make the postseason, the SwampBats never made much of a case to play baseball into August this summer.
After starting June 4-2, the Bats won just one of their next 12 games as the offense sputtered toward the bottom of the barrel in just about every category. The lone win in that stretch was a 1-0, one-hitter that did little to spark the energy. Keene batted under .200 as a team for much of June.
When the offense began to show life, the pitching staff bottomed out. The Bats finished 11th out of 13 teams in batting average (.227) and dead last in team earned run average (5.83), resulting in the league’s worst run differential and a 15-28 record — the second worst in club history.
Their .349 winning percentage was the second lowest in club history ahead of only a 13-29 campaign in 2015.
The SwampBats have missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons just one other time in their 26-year existence, failing to qualify in 2015 and 2016.
Prior to 2015, Keene made the postseason 16 straight years since missing the playoffs in its inaugural 1998 season. Over the last seven seasons, the Bats have posted just three winning campaigns. They did add the club’s fifth league title in that stretch in 2019.
There were highlights this summer, to be sure. Big 10 Freshman of the Year Devin Taylor was as advertised. He was an all-star and the only SwampBat to bat over .300, finishing at .313 with eight home runs and 30 RBI. He’ll be on the Cape next summer and is on track for the Draft in two years. Liberty’s Brayden Horton showed he is a prospect to watch after turning his summer around at the plate. Eric Chalus Jr. led the team with seven starts on the mound, posted a 3.52 ERA and had a 38-4 strikeout to walk ratio. The Bats ended their home schedule with a 12-9 win and fireworks display in front a season-high 3,850 fans.
But the Bats lacked depth. By mid-July, manager Shaun McKenna was filling out his roster with Division-III replacements.
It’s a sign of the hit-or-miss roster building process that has evolved over the years around all of collegiate summer baseball. SwampBats President Kevin Watterson said the Bats lost 18 players before or during the season that had to be replaced. It’s not uncommon for the summer roster to fluctuate with injuries and workload limits, but this summer was the worst Watterson can remember.
“We lost seven guys before the season even started,” said Watterson. “That’s totally uncommon. A couple? Sure. But that many is totally crazy.”
Many of those players were coming from Power Five conference teams.
Roster fluctuation happens in all college summer leagues. In the Cape Cod League, however, those players can be replaced by other Division-I caliber players looking for a chance to play in college summer ball’s premier league.
According to CodBall on Twitter, which covers the Cape League, 2022 saw 290 players released at some point in the season on the Cape — 133 position players and 157 pitchers. This year, 353 players were released — 155 position players and 198 pitchers.
The transfer portal also has added a tricky fold to the summer season. Players in the portal are at constant risk to leave should they sign on with a new school. Keene this year lost Indiana pitcher Luke Hayden when he committed to Indiana State. Pitcher Spencer Dessart also departed after committing to Washington. Two Power Five arms gone.
“Typically, the new school will not permit the player to stay [with their summer team],” said Watterson. “They want to get them on their program immediately.”
“The transfer portal is huge to summer collegiate baseball,” said Watterson. “And you know, I don’t have an answer to it; I don’t think summer collegiate programs have an answer to it. What can you do? It’s not going anywhere.”
Keene finished the season with 27 players.
“I’m really proud of the guys that hung in there and stuck around,” said Watterson. “Nobody gave half-effort.”
So what’s the solution?
Watterson anticipates that collegiate summer teams will begin to add more players to the roster heading into the season and carry up to 40.
“When we first got into this league, we could get through a season with a 25-man roster,” said Watterson. “If I learned anything from this year, you have to carry 40.”
The way Watterson builds his roster might also change, he admits. He says he typically is 90-percent responsible for building the team through relationships with scouts and college coaches, but never resists influence from his coaching staff. Targeting more Power Five names, he says, may be necessary for building a roster that can survive the ups and downs of a summer full of the unpredictable.
The NECBL, now more than ever, is a war of attrition, and Watterson is determined to get the Bats back in the fight at the top of the league.
