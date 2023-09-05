WINCHESTER — Madison Cousino won her first career race, Geoff Rollins won both his race and the Teddy Bear Pools 2023 Triple Crown Series, and popular Modified hot shoe Brian Chapin announced his pending retirement; all on a very busy Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway.
And, along the way, Nate Wenzel added to his championship points lead by scoring his fourth NHSTRA Modified win of the summer, while Jimmy Zellman made the pass of the night — maybe the year — to top the Pure Stocks.
Zach Zilinski won for the first time in the Six Shooters — at 16, he’s already won features in three different divisions — and Cameron Sontag put a prolonged dry spell behind him with his impressive victory in the Mini Stocks.
Kevin McKnight and four-time winner Tim Wenzel led the NHSTRA Late Models to the green to begin their 50-lap final leg of the 2023 Teddy Bear Pools Triple Crown Series.
Wenzel was all over the opening lead, quickly pulling away from the field until the event’s only caution — on lap 13 — brought Rollins to his side. Three laps later, aboard the borrowed Billy Clement Jr. ride, Rollins, who’d won a series 50-lapper here back on June 10, took charge and never looked back.
Super rookie JD Stockwell took third on lap 16 from Matt Sonnhalter, effectively ending the Vermonter’s title hopes. Sonnhalter, who’d entered the event four points ahead of Rollins, would fade to fifth on the night. Stockwell, in his most impressive run of the season, held strong in third, and one-time winner Hillary Renaud came home fourth.
Veteran hot shoe Brian Chapin fought a wild ride all night in the NHSTRA Mods, leading the first 22 go-rounds before giving way to top gun Nate Wenzel. Once at the top, Wenzel held strong to win his fourth of the year and extend his late-season points lead.
Tyler Leary got up for second to keep Wenzel within reach, while Chapin held on for third. Cole Wenzel stole fourth at the stripe from Matt Kimball.
In the Mini Stock feature, Cameron Sontag took the lead from Bob Williams on lap five and dominated the rest of the way to win his first of the summer. Points leader Louie Maher was strong in second, and Williams came home third.
Bidding for his third win of the summer, Carlos Grenier led almost all the way in the Pure Stock 25-lapper. Almost. In a race that often featured the top four racing under a blanket, and sometimes the top ten virtually hooked together, it was Jimmy Zellman pulling the rabbit out of his hat to win a thriller.
This one was caution-free, but served up with contact galore. When the leaders, rubbed and wobbled in the final turn, Chris Davis appeared to have snatched the win, but wait, it was Zellman first under the checkers, Davis second, and Grenier third.
CJ Johnson and Colton Martin rounded out the top five. With only two races left this season, Davis now holds a thin six-point advantage over Martin in the championship chase..
The Millers, Steve and Steve Jr., entered Saturday’s Six Shooter feature tied atop the points parade. The Grantham teammates, though, were early outs and with Zach Zilinski leading all the way for his first win, and Michael Yeaton finishing at his bumper, Yeaton now sits atop the pile. Matt Winter, glued to Yeaton’s bumper all night, was strong in third.
Claremont’s Madison Cousino, who’d earlier won her heat race, led all the way to score her first career win in the Young Guns. Big Dog Owen Zilinski was strong in second, and last week’s winner, Markus O’Neil, came home third.
In a pair of Senior Tour Auto Racers features, Nutmeg State pilot Ken Archambault topped the STAR Sportsmen in his 1974 Pinto entry, taking the checkers just ahead of Mike Rucci and Skip Stearns. Dennis Desautels, from nearby Palmer, Mass., won the STAR Modified main in his 1939 Chevy coupe, holding off Art Merchant and Joe Henderson.Monadnock Speedway will return to action next Saturday, Sept. 9, with the huge Winchester Fair presented by JDV Productions event including a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150-lap main event, a four-division card of NHSTRA racing, along with both the visiting Pro-4 Modified and Pro Truck series. Post time is 4 p.m.
