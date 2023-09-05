20230905-SPT-wenzel

Nate Wenzel added to his championship points lead by scoring his fourth NHSTRA Modified win of the summer

WINCHESTER — Madison Cousino won her first career race, Geoff Rollins won both his race and the Teddy Bear Pools 2023 Triple Crown Series, and popular Modified hot shoe Brian Chapin announced his pending retirement; all on a very busy Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway.






