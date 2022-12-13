Following a remarkable season as the NCAA Division II leader with 62 points on 20 goals and 22 assists, Franklin Pierce sophomore forward Braudilio Rodrigues was named the National Player of the Year by United Soccer Coaches, per their official announcement on Monday.
As a national champion with the Ravens this season, Rodrigues is the first player to receive this prestigious honor since goalkeeper James Thorpe, who was a member of the Raven’s pervious title run in 2007.
Rodrigues received a formal invitation to join over 1,200 attendees at the All-America Ceremony in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will collectively recognize and honor all youth, high school, and collegiate All-America players, while being held in concurrence with the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention.
The top-honor extends a long list of postseason awards earned by Rodrigues since creating individual career-highs across the board (goals, assists and points) in just his second season with Franklin Pierce. For his efforts this past year, Rodrigues was also selected to participate in the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) College Showcase, where he will have a chance to show off his skills to earn a spot in the upcoming 2023 MLS Super Draft.
In addition to the USC National Player of the Year honors, Rodrigues has also earned USC All-East Region First Team, and D2CCA National Player of the Year and First Team accolades. From the Northeast-10 Conference, Rodrigues was named the Player of the Year, and received First Team All-Conference recognition. Over the fall, Rodrigues was a three time Player of the Week honoree.
Rodrigues was a centerpiece in the team’s success to conclude the 2022 campaign, tying an NCAA Division II record with a 25-0-1 mark this season en route to a NE10 Conference Championship, and an NCAA Division II Regional and National Title.
