WINCHESTER — Brian Robie and Trevor Bleau split a pair of NHSTRA Modified main events Saturday at Monadnock Speedway, each adding a runner-up finish to his 30-lap victory on the high-banked speedplant.
Robie took the lead from Brian Chapin on lap 11 of the first feature and looked destined for an easy win until a lap-28 caution brought Bleau to his door. Holding Bleau in his shadow over the final two laps, he earned his second victory lap of the summer, with Chapin, Kimmy Rivet, and JT Cloutier finishing close behind to round out the top five.
In the nightcap, Bleau, charging from row four, took the lead from Scott Zilinski on lap 11 and never looked back. Robie took second from Tyler Leary on lap 13, finishing at Bleau’s bumper this time around.
With Leary impressive in third, just ahead of Nate Wenzel and Zilinski, the defending track champion picked up 16 points on Wenzel in the twin bill to close to within a half-dozen markers in the points chase.
Points leader Louie Maher topped a swarming 19-car field to win his third Mini Stock feature of the year, but it took an all-out blast on a lap-22 restart to get the Bay State ace to the front.
Kevin Clayton took the lead from Chris Sontag on lap two and appeared headed for victory until the event’s only caution brought Maher to his side with only three laps to go. With Clayton rock-solid in second, Claremont’s Erin Aiken got up for third on lap 18. Cameron Sontag was strong in fourth, while Bob Williams came home fifth after having won two in a row entering Saturday’s event.
Rookie Dominick Stafford, a recent Young Gun grad, led all the way in the Pure Stock 25-lapper to score his first career victory. To get there, though, the young teen had to hold off the furious charges of first Colton Martin and then Chris Davis.
Robert Hagar led the first seven go-rounds of the NHSTRA Late Model main, but points leader and defending track champ Tim Wenzel then took over and pulled away to win his third feature of the summer in a romp. Hagar held strong to come home second in the caution-free event, and rookie JD Stockwell made a late-race pass to finish third.
Michael Yeaton led all the way in the Six Shooter feature, winning in a runaway, while Steve Miller Sr. took second from Zach Zilinski on lap five and rode there the rest of the way. Miller’s son, Steve Jr., got up for third on lap 14, with the Miller’s two-three finish leaving them tied atop the points parade at night’s end.
Owen Zilinski made it two in a row and four on the season in the Young Guns, taking the lead from heat race winner Hunter Duquette on lap four and never looking back. Addison Brooks, aboard a loaner ride, impressed in second, and Markus O’Neil came home third.
Monadnock Speedway speeds into its final month of the 2023 racing season next Saturday, August 26, when the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lights come to town to battle in the annual Iron Mike Memorial event. They will be joined on the night’s card by a full slate of NHSTRA racing.
