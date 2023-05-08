WINCHESTER, N.H. — Modified super star Brian Robie won Sunday’s 80-lap NHSTRA Modified feature at Monadnock Speedway, first setting the fast time in time trials, and then leading the final 54 laps of the afternoon’s main event to top the second annual Duel at The Dog feature.
Other winners on 2023 opening weekend at the storied quarter-mile speedbowl included Ryan Bell, impressive in topping the Late Model — formerly Street Stock — 25 lapper, Cole Littlewood, who wired the Outlaw main, and Gordon Farnum, who rocketed to victory lane in the Mini Stock feature, something he did a dozen times a summer ago.
Claremont youngster Colton Martin won the Pure Stock feature on Saturday, while fellow teen Owen Zilinski led all the way to score the Young Guns victory. Steve Miller, last summer’s Six Shooter champion at Claremont, led all the way Sunday to earn his first career Monadnock victory.
Sunapee’s Robie a former track Modified champion here, set the fast time with a blistering lap of 12.660 seconds Sunday, the fastest of four sub-13 drivers in the 18-car field. By virtue of a top-four redraw, Sammy Rameau and Aaron Fellows sat on row one as the 80-lap main went green.
Rameau, who like Robie has impressed in past victories here, jumped all over the opening lead and set the pace for the first 25 times around. But then Robie, from row two, took control and never looked back.
Kimmy Rivet was methodical all afternoon as she marched forward from row five, earning an impressive third-place finish.
Rupert Thompson led the first 20 go-rounds of the Late Model feature but Ryan Bell, firing from row three, took charge and outran 2022 Monadnock champ Tim Wenzel and Thompson into victory lane.
Farnum, who sold his championship Mini Stock ride only hours before Sunday’s feature — he’s moving up — gave it one last dash to victory lane. Cole Littlewood led all the way to win Sunday’s Outlaw main just ahead of Steve Bly. Littlewood’s brother Justin won the same event a year ago.
Monadnock Speedway will return to action on May 20, when it begins its 2023 Saturday night racing series as it hosts Military Appreciation Night, with a seven-division card of racing.
Milford, Conn., native Doug Coby picked up a dominant win in Saturday’s Whelan Modified Series 200-lap feature. Starting fourth, Coby — driving for Tommy Baldwin Racing — took the lead on Lap 14 and paced the field the rest of the way, earning his first win at Monadnock since 2015.MONADNOCK SPEEDWAY MAY 7 TOP PERFORMERS
NHSTRA MODIFIED 80 LAP: Brian Robie, Sammy Rameau, Kimmy Rivet, Tyler Leary, Geoff Rollins, Scott Zilinski, Jeff Battle, Adam LaPoint, Eric LeClair, Aaron Fellows.
LATE MODEL: Ryan Bell, Tim Wenzel, Rupert Thompson, Hillary Renaud, JD Stockwell, Chris Emerson, Isabella Minchella, Kevin McKnight, Dan Robinson, Chris Castor.
OUTLAWS: Cole Littlewood, Steve Bly, Phil Meany, John Meany, Leighton Lutz.
MINI STOCK: Gordon Farnum, Louie Maher, John Fultz, Kevin Clayton, Chris Sontag, Robert Williams, Cameron Sontag, Pat Houle, Skyler Shippee, Greg Millette.
PURE STOCK: Colton Martin, Kyle Boniface, Zach Zilinski, CJ Johnson, Chris Davis, Carlos Grenier, Chris Conroy, Teagan Edson, Mike Douglas, Dominick Stafford.
SIX SHOOTER: Steve Miller, Mike Yeaton, Jacob Scott, Steve Miller Jr., John Thibodeau, Zach Zilinski, Andrew Scott, Tyler Scott.
YOUNG GUNS: Owen Zilinski, Adrian Smith, Emma Blake, Markus O’Neil, Kailyn Hubbard, Hunter Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.