When Larsen Ojala of Rindge reached the bottom of Mount Monadnock for the 17th time on Saturday April 24, he did more than just break the record for most summits in 24 hours.
He proved that anyone can overcome addiction.
Just six years ago, Ojala, 27, never would have believed that he could complete such grueling feat. As a matter of fact, he said he’s in disbelief that he’s even still alive.
Ever since he was 13 years old, Ojala had been drinking, and eventually the alcohol and drugs took control of his life. To call it a low point is an understatement.
So, he decided to go to rehab and get help. He wanted to find something to replace the drugs.
At first, he turned to skydiving. The adrenaline helped Ojala feel that rush in a different, healthier way. Eventually, he turned to hiking and trail running. If nothing else, it kept him busy on the weekends.
“I was inspired by the clean high of something else,” Ojala said. “It’s hard to remember where my mind was, but I definitely needed to skydive and to hike and trail run, stay busy with hobbies.”
There was not a specific moment that he decided to go clean, Ojala said, he just came to terms with the fact that it was a life-or-death decision for him.
“I knew I wasn’t going to live long if I kept going,” Ojala said. “And I wanted to prove … that I could overcome. I wanted to be an overcomer and not a statistic.”
The inspiration to break the Mount Monadnock record came from the two previous record holders, Fran Rautiola and Garry Harrington.
Rautiola, a family friend of Larsen’s, set the record at 14 summits in 2002 and Harrington broke Rautiola’s record with 16 summits in 24 hours in 2006.
Nobody had even tried to break Harrington’s record since then, so Harrington said he was surprised when he heard Ojala was going for it.
Both Rautiola and Harrington know the kind of strength — mentally and physically — that it takes to get through what Ojala got through.
Knowing his backstory just makes it that much more impressive.
“People that had the problem he had for years there — not many people recover,” Rautiola said. “But the people who do, boy, I give them a lot of credit for it.”
“He replaced one addiction for another,” said Harrington. “A lot of people are addicted to that mountain and to mountain climbing, and it’s a much healthier pursuit.”
The next step for Ojala is going to be to try to break his own record. He’ll take some time first to recover from this past hike, but he already has his mind on 18.
“Maybe 19 if I’m feeling top tier,” he said.
By Ojala’s 10th summit this time around, his stomach gave out. He said he couldn’t hold anything down.
He said his legs felt fine for the entirety of the journey, but the mental strength of getting through seven more summits after his stomach issues began was the most challenging part of the expedition.
“It became so mentally challenging to push,” Ojala said. “It was the … repetitive up and down the same trail, knowing I have to go through all that again.”
He admitted that he was close to calling it quits at one point, but the support of his friends and family kept him going.
“I couldn’t have done it without the support,” Ojala said. “They helped me make it a reality. My buddy said, ‘You’re still in this. It’s just a low. You’ve been through this before and you know you can overcome it.’ They were very supportive to help me achieve it.”
It was the kind of support that Ojala believed he wouldn’t have had six years ago when he was going through his addiction.
He turned things around and wanted to share his story with anyone who might be going through the same struggles that he was going through not too long ago.
“It doesn’t matter how low we get in life, there’s always hope at the top of the mountain,” Ojala said. “I was at such a low in my life six years ago, and to think that I could even be where I’m at today and not dead or in jail, it’s just amazing.
“As low as life gets, there is hope out there for people struggling,” Ojala added. “I consider myself living proof.”