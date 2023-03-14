Rindge native Eva Hodgson, a redshirt senior on the University of North Carolina’s women’s basketball team, is headed to the NCAA Tournament this week.
The Tar Heels received a No. 6 seed and will play the play-in winner of Wednesday’s 11-seed matchup between Purdue and St. John’s on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Hodgson, a former Conant star and graduate of the New Hampton School, transferred to UNC from William & Mary for the 2021-22 season. She has started in all 23 games she has appeared in this season for the Tar Heels (21-10). She missed most of the month of February due to a reported upper-body injury.
The 5-foot-10 guard is averaging 9.3 points and 2.8 assists per game for UNC and is shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Last season, Hodgson came off the bench as the Tar Heels advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to top-ranked South Carolina.
Be sure to check out Wednesday’s publication for the full women’s NCAA Tournament bracket.The men’s bracket can be found in Tuesday’s publication.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
