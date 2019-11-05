RINDGE — Youth basketball coaches are needed for this season for recreational travel programs in Rindge for boys and girls, grades 3 through 9.
The teams will be joining the Souhegan Valley Basketball League, and the season runs from late November to February. The goal is for players to build skills in both practices and game situations. All games will be played in New Ipswich and practices will be held at the Rindge Middle School.
The cost is $75 for players and the registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 15. Anyone interested in coaching may contact program coordinator Karissa Forzese at 899-6847 or by email at sports@town.rindge.nh.us.