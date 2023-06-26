Jack Riendeau said he would show up, and did he ever.
Keene Post 4 Legion’s ace pitcher called manager Eugene Frost after Post 4 clinched a spot Sunday morning in the championship game of the annual Gubby Tournament that afternoon and said that he would make it in time to Alumni Field for the tourney’s finale.
Riendeau, who graduated from Keene High earlier this month, had been on vacation in the Florida and missed the team’s first three games of the tournament. He arrived at Alumni just about a half hour before he was set to take the mound against rivals Brattleboro Post 5.
Turns out, a little rest and relaxation in the Sunshine State can go a long way.
Riendeau diced and dazzled. He carried a shutout into the seventh inning as Post 4 won 3-1 to clinch the 47th Karl “Gubby” Underwood Tournament against their cross-state rivals.
“I had the week off and I came back fresh and ready to go,” said Riendeau. “It was a close call. It was a long day, woke up at 4:30 a.m. and flew up. I had to warm [my arm] up in the car.”
Riendeau allowed just four hits and two walks and struck out six over 90 pitches.
Keene went 3-1 over the tournament. It advanced to the final with a 7-2 win over Quebec on Sunday morning after rain on Saturday condensed the weekend schedule.
That the title game came down to a showdown with it closest rivals made the victory all the sweeter for Keene.
“It was awesome, the way the whole tournament shook out,” said Frost. “It feels great, it’s a good accomplishment. It’s a huge, longstanding tournament and it’s great to come out on top.”
“It’s a big rivalry,” said Reindeau of the showdown with Post 5. “We were all ready, we were amped up. Every game you know you have to put in 100 percent, but with Brattleboro, we have to put even more in because we’re close rivals. We came ready today so I’m really happy.”
Post 4 took the lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Jake Hilliard. Keene put up two more runs in the fourth after Cal Tiani singled to start the inning and came around to score on an RBI triple by Brandon Weeks.
Weeks was plated on a Jack Quill single to make it 3-0.
Riendeau handled the rest from there.
Weeks had two hits for Keene. Nate Pimental also had a hit for Keene.
Zinabu McNiece had two hits for Post 5. Turner Clews and Sam Bogart also had hits for Brattleboro. Alex Bingham went six innings in taking the loss. He allowed six hits and struck out four with no walks.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
