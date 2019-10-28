LITCHFIELD — A furious rally by Monadnock Regional High came up just short against rival Campbell High Saturday in a top-level Division III football tilt.
The Cougars exacted a bit of revenge over the Huskies, 40-27, in a back-and-forth affair. Monadnock beat Campbell in last year’s state championship game. Star running back Keegan Mills was missing in that one for Campbell, but he made his presence felt Saturday with 263 yards and five touchdowns.
But the Huskies wouldn’t go away, even when they trailed 20-6, as they scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a 27-26 lead. Nate Doyle recovered a fumble and Jackson Lepisto scored 12 seconds into the fourth quarter. Mills, though, answered midway through the fourth with the game-winner, scoring on a 47-yard run after taking a direct snap from center.
The win leaves Campbell with a 7-1 mark while the Huskies dropped to 5-3. They close out the regular season Friday night at home against Kearsarge-Mount Royal.