The Keene High wrestling team brought home two individual state titles, a handful of medals and nearly clinched a top-three overall team finish at the Division I state meet Saturday in Londonderry.
Senior Jason Canavan was crowned top wrestler in Division I at 285 pounds. The fifth seed entering Saturday, he defeated No. 2 Colby Vancelette of Nashua South in the finals on a 7-3 decision.
Sophomore Evan Ray brought home a state title at 220 pounds. Ray pinned top-seed Austin Wells of Concord at two minutes, 15 seconds.
The Blackbirds finished fifth overall in the tournament with 160 points, just one point behind fourth-place Concord and 1.5 points behind Londonerry in third. Salem brought home the Division I team championship with 256 points
Sophomore Peyton Gowell, the second seed at 120 pounds, was edged out by top seed Griffin Norwalt of Concord on a narrow 5-4 decision in the finals.
Lily Runez (106 pounds), Carter Spencer (132), Silas Runez (138) and Jack Hebert (160) all brought home fourth-place finishes for the Blackbirds.
Carter Trubiano took fifth place at 126 pounds.
Monadnock’s Seth Adams, who trains with Keene during the season, finished third at 170 pounds in the Division III tournament, pinning John Stark’s Stephen Johnston in 29 seconds.
ConVal’s Chris Robbins brought home a Division III individual title at 195 puns for the Cougars. He won all three of his matches by pin, topping Joshua Nossaman of Plymouth in the finals a 3:14.
Tegan Lightfoot was second at 132 pounds for the Cougars after getting pinned by Souhegan’s Logan Brown in the finals. ConVal finished 11th overall in the tournament.
Keene will have nine wrestlers competing in next weekend’s Meet of Champions on Feb. 26.
