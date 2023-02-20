20230220-SPT-wrestlers

Keene High wrestlers Jason Canavan, left, and Evan Ray pose with their winning brackets after taking home state titles in their respective weight classes at the

Division I state tournament on Saturday in Londonderry.

 Courtesy

The Keene High wrestling team brought home two individual state titles, a handful of medals and nearly clinched a top-three overall team finish at the Division I state meet Saturday in Londonderry.

