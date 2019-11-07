SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Now ranked 18th nationally, the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer program wrapped up its regular season with its ninth shutout victory of the season, 1-0, over American International College Wednesday evening on Abdow Field.
With the win, the Ravens finish 12-3-1, 10-2-0 NE10 while the Yellow Jackets drop to 7-6-3, 5-5-2 NE10. The 12 victories are the most for FPU since it won 12 games in 2016. Their 10 league wins were also their highest total since the 2011 campaign when they went 12-0-1 in conference matches.
Franklin Pierce is back in the NE10 Championship quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season and the first time under new head coach Ruben Resendes. The Ravens will host conference foe Bentley University Saturday at 5 p.m. with the right to advance to the semifinals on the line.
On Wednesday FPU broke through in the 54th minute. Javier García Borrás delivered a perfect pass to teammate Carlos Ferrando Felis and he cashed in a high attempt to the back center of the cage, giving FPU a lead it would never relinquish.
Graduate goalie Clay Thomas drew the start in the cage for the Ravens and he improved to 7-3-1 on the year, making two saves and earning his fourth shutout win.
