ERIE, Pa. — The Franklin Pierce University men's soccer team is at Gannon University in Erie, Pa., Thursday morning, taking on Post University of Waterbury, Conn., in a NCAA Super 1 Region semifinal. The match starts at 10 a.m.
Ranked fourth in the region, FPU (14-3-2) was coming off a 1-0 shutout of Wilmington, Del., in the second round Nov. 23 in Rindge. This is FPU's 20th appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament, where it is 16-18-1 overall and won the national championship in 2007. This morning's meeting against No. 9 Post (16-3-3) was the first-ever between the two universities. Post upset top seed Adelphi University 1-0 in the second round.
Thursday's winner will meet the winner of the match that follows between Charleston and Gannon. The Super 1 Region title match — in which the winner advances to the Final Four — will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gannon.
For results and details of Thursday's match, see sentinelsource.com and Friday's Keene Sentinel.