RINDGE — A slow start doomed Franklin Pierce to an 87-73 loss at home to the Penmen of Southern New Hampshire University Thursday night.
The first 21 points of the game went the wrong way for the Ravens, who held their own the rest of the way. But it would prove far too large a hole to dig out of.
That 21-0 start led SNHU to a 34-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
It was all about the defense for the Ravens in the second quarter, forcing six turnovers and recording three steals. Sophomore Linda Brueckner helped on the offensive end with a trio of three-pointers in the period, though they were still staring up the mountain at a 49-29 deficit at halftime.
The Ravens outscored the Penmen 22-19 in the third quarter. Trailing 68-51, Franklin Pierce continued to apply the pressure in the fourth and trimmed the final deficit to 14.
Senior Emma Carter (Bristol, Vt.) recorded 18 points in defeat.
SNHU junior Adriana Timberlake led all players with 20 points.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 10-12 (6-10 NE10) with three games remaining in the regular season. Northeast Division leader SNHU improves its record to 18-5 (13-4 NE10).
Next up for the Ravens is a home date with NE10 opponent Bentley University Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Fieldhouse.