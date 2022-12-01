RINDGE — From beginning to end, it was a battle between Franklin Pierce men’s basketball and NE10 opponent Le Moyne College, as both teams kept things close until the waning seconds of the game, with the Ravens narrowly escaping on free throws by a 68-63 final at The Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
Franklin Pierce opened the scoring with a pair of two-pointers on their first two possessions by sophomore guard Mohamad Traore and junior forward Sean Bresnan. Le Moyne countered with back-to-back three-pointers to build an 8-4 lead, but immediately saw that nullified on a Pierce rebuttal that featured three consecutive three-point baskets between Traore and Bresnan, putting them back ahead by a 13-8 score. In his Raven debut, graduate Shandon Brown would add in four points over the next four minutes, with Pierce leading by a fragile 30-26 score heading into the bottom half of the game.
Sophomore Sean Trumper found six of the Ravens first eight points to open the second half, but the two teams still found themselves in a 63-63 tie with 1:47 to play. After securing possession on a defensive rebound, the Ravens drew a foul on Le Moyne that sent Sean Trumper to the line for a one-and-one, where he cashed in on one of the shots to put Pierce up by one point. The Ravens would secure another four points from the line, courtesy of Kolek and Bresnan, to emerge victorious by the 68-63 final score.
The Ravens 4-2 (2-1 NE10) hit the road for their next matchup coming this Saturday when they travel to New Haven for a NE10 showdown, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m.
