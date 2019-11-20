SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Facing a sweep in the Northeast-10 Conference quarterfinals, the No. 7-seeded Franklin Pierce University volleyball team forced a fourth set and almost made the match go the distance in a 3-1 loss to American International College Tuesday at Butova Gym.
The Ravens lost 19-25, 15-25, 27-25, 25-27 to the No. 2 seed and reigning NCAA Division II East Region champions.
The loss ends the Ravens season at 13-12 overall and their winning streak at four games while the win propels the Yellow Jackets to 13-16 overall and to the semifinal round Friday evening.
With seven digs in the first set, senior team captain Jocelyn Moody became the ninth player in program history to reach 1,000 career digs. She produced a match-high 21 digs in the battle giving her 1,014 for her career good enough for ninth place on the program’s all-time list.