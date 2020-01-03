BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team used a 19-point second quarter and a 20-point fourth quarter to open up 2020 with a 72-60 victory against non-conference opponent the University of Bridgeport Thursday afternoon at the Hubbell Gym.
The win was FPU’s third in a row and puts it over .500 for the first time since November 2017 at 6-5. The Ravens conclude their non-conference schedule with a 6-1 overall mark and will return to Northeast-10 Conference play Saturday for a matinee tilt with Saint Michael’s College at 1:30 p.m.
Three Raven starters tallied double-figure points. Junior guard Sophia Holmes scored a team-high 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting with five rebounds and one steal. Sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski racked up 14 points off 6-of-8 field goals with seven rebounds and five assists. Emma Carter rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points and six rebounds.
Starting guard Lisa Sulejmani was one point and two assists shy of a triple-double. She poured in nine points while snaring a game-best and career-high 10 rebounds and handed out a contest and season-high eight assists.