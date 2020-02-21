BOSTON — The Franklin Pierce University men’s track and field team opened the two-day Northeast-10 Conference Championships, held at the Reggie Lewis Center, with a pair of All-NE10 performances on Thursday. The distance medley relay squad took second to pick up silver medals, while graduate student William Rawson added a bronze-medal finish in the 5,000 meters.
In all, the Ravens had three scoring performances on Thursday, to pick up 15 points on the first day of the meet. In addition, three runners are through to event finals on Friday, where they will be assured of points as well. Franklin Pierce is sixth out of 10 teams.
The distance medley relay team picked up eight points for their second-place finish after a 10:15 race. The group consisted of sophomore Riley Fenoff, senior Trevor Guay, senior Tyler Hayes and junior Hugo Arlabosse.
Meanwhile, Rawson chalked up six points with a 15:03 time in the 5K, which led to a third-place finish. Sophomore Aaron Young tied for seventh in the pole vault with a 4.06-meter vault, to add one point.
Young is also a threat to score on Friday after the heptathlon finishes. Through four of the seven events, he is ninth, with 2,287 points, which leaves him just one spot out of scoring position. Three FPU runners punched their way into Friday’s finals in preliminary heats Thursday: Guay in the 400, Arlabosse in the 800 and sophomore Sekou Veillard in the 60 hurdles.
In the women’s meet, FPU freshman Nyjah Young-Bey qualified for a pair of finals on the day. The women put together three scoring performances across two events to tally six points on the opening day of the two-day meet. The team also had three qualifiers advance to finals on Friday, where they will be assured of collecting points. The Ravens are eighth out of 10 teams.
The Ravens picked up four of their points in the field events, where sophomore Stephanie Phoenix took sixth in the pole vault while junior Sara Joyce was eighth. The remaining two points came in the distance medley relay. Young-Bey advanced in the 200 and 400.